PCL Construction receives contract to build Calgary Cancer Centre

PCL Construction Management (Calgary), a part of the PCL family of companies, has secured a $1.1bn design-build contract for the new Calgary Cancer Centre project under the government’s $1.4bn overall project budget.

The construction of the project is scheduled to commence later this year and is expected to be completed in 2022.

PCL president and CEO Dave Filipchuk said: “PCL is honoured to be leading the team that will bring this world-class facility to Calgary, knowing that we can help make a very real difference in our community to cancer patients and their families.

“Our company takes pride in all of the projects we build, and the Calgary Cancer Centre will be another exceptional facility where our health-care building expertise shines through.”

To date, the Calgary Cancer Centre is the largest design-build contract awarded to PCL.

The new facility will measure over two million square feet featuring a 1,650-stall underground parking garage and a 984 linear foot elevated walkway that connects with existing facilities.

The hospital will have 160 inpatient beds, 15 new radiation vaults along with outpatient cancer clinics, a clinical trials unit and research laboratories.

After completion, the centre will provide comprehensive cancer care to the patients besides education, prevention, and cancer research.

PCL intends to work with the Province and local partners DIALOG and Stantec on this project.

PCL is a group of independent construction companies that operates across Canada, the US, the Caribbean and Australia.

Together, the companies have an annual construction volume of $8.3bn which makes it one of the largest contracting organisations in North America.