PinnacleHealth acquires four Pennsylvania hospitals from CHS

PinnacleHealth has completed the acquisition of four Pennsylvania hospitals along with their associated assets from Community Health Systems (CHS).

The acquisition became effective from 01 July after receiving all necessary regulatory approvals.

The acquired hospitals are Carlisle Regional Medical Centre, Carlisle; Heart of Lancaster Regional Medical Centre, Lititz; Lancaster Regional Medical Centre, Lancaster; and Memorial Hospital of York, York.

PinnacleHealth president and CEO Philip Guarneschelli said: “We are now one system with a shared goal of better health for all.

“Our cultural alignment and shared focus on making communities healthier will allow us to transform healthcare delivery in this region.

“We are pleased to welcome our new employees, physicians and partners and look forward to working together to continue investing in the communities we serve.”

All the acquired hospitals will continue to maintain its current name with all signage and communications until further notice.

But the hospitals have assumed PinnacleHealth’s charity care policies and non-profit status including its mission, vision and values.

With the acquisition now completed, PinnacleHealth is expected to grow its healthcare services and provide advance quality care to the communities in central Pennsylvania.

Guarneschelli added: “Bringing these hospitals into PinnacleHealth’s network is a significant opportunity for us to serve more communities, achieve our mission of providing the highest quality care and increase access to care across the region.”

Currently, PinnacleHealth owns and operates seven hospitals employing more than 8,000 employees and 1,435 total medical staff members.

It also operates 132 outpatient and ancillary facilities.