Prime Healthcare hospitals achieve 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award

Prime Healthcare has announced that 18 of its hospitals have received the Healthgrades 2017 Patient Safety Excellence Award.

The award is given to hospitals that provide exceptional care to their patients and prevent the occurrence of complications for patients during hospital stays.

Healthgrades Data Science vice-president Dr William R. Wyatt said: “With 18 Prime Healthcare hospitals achieving this award, the health system has demonstrated exceptional performance that has been sustained over time.

“We applaud Prime Healthcare for its ongoing organisational commitment to delivering quality care.”

With the current recognition, Prime Healthcare has more Patient Safety Excellence Award recipients for two consecutive years - in 2016 and 2017, than any other health system in the US.

Prime Healthcare Division I Hospitals chief medical officer Dr Sunny Bhatia said: “Thank you to all our clinical teams, physicians and leaders, and those who support our clinicians, for achieving this honour again this year.

“Delivering safe, high quality healthcare with compassion to each patient, every step of the way, is what our patients and families deserve. This award is one more example of the importance and commitment that Prime Healthcare has made to safety, quality and most importantly, our patients.”

The award places the 18 Prime Healthcare hospitals among the top 10% of all short-term acute care hospitals reporting patient safety data for its excellent performance as evaluated by Healthgrades, which is an online resource for comprehensive data about physicians and hospitals.