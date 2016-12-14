Proton Partners to build cancer centre in Reading, UK

Proton Partners International, a UK-based private firm, has received formal planning permission to build a new cancer treatment centre in Reading, Berkshire.

As part of the project, Proton Partners will invest £30m for the construction of new cancer centre which will be located at the Thames Valley Science Park and will offer proton beam therapy among other conventional cancer therapies.

Proton Partners chief executive officer Mike Moran said: “We are delighted that our new centre will be built at the heart of one of the most exciting health and life sciences projects in Europe.

“Located just off the M4 corridor and with connections to Heathrow, this centre will make proton beam therapy available to patients from the South of England as well as international patients.

“We’re bringing the top cancer technology to Reading – which is true of all of our treatment centres – and this investment will not only enhance the level of cancer treatment available, but will also bring skilled jobs to the area.”

The Reading centre will be the third building in the UK built by Proton Partners in order to meet the growing demand for the proton beam therapy, a specialised type of cancer treatment.

Two other Proton Partners centres are currently under construction - one in Newport, Wales, and the second in Bomarsund, Northumberland.

The Reading centre will include facilities for proton beam therapy, a linear accelerator, as well as a CT suite and an MRI.

Proton Partners anticipates that each of its centres will be able to accommodate and treat nearly 500 patients annually.