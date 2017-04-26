RafflesMedicalGroup to develop second hospital in China

RafflesMedicalGroup has announced plans to develop its second international tertiary hospital in China.

The group has acquired a 28,000m2 plot with an in-construction building at the Liangjiang New Area in Chongqing to construct the 700-bed hospital.

The RafflesHospital Chongqing hospital is slated for completion next year and will serve local and expatriate patients in the western part of China as well as foreign patients arriving from Central Asian countries.

RafflesMedicalGroup executive chairman Dr Loo Choon Yong said: “We are pleased to have been able to secure the RafflesHospital Chongqing project.

“Together with the upcoming Shanghai hospital, we will be a major player in tertiary hospital services in China, where there is significant demand for good quality healthcare from locals and foreigners.”

The development of RafflesHospital extension has already commenced and will allow the group to expand its clinical services as well as outpatient specialist centres and inpatient facilities capacity.

This year, RafflesMedical expanded its network of clinics with the opening of a new clinic at Hillion Mall in Bukit Panjang that also provides dental services.

Existing clinics located at Asia Square, Clementi and Nex in Singapore will be refurbished this quarter to serve the patients better.

Last quarter, the group reported revenue of S$114.9m ($82.47m) compared to S$116.9m ($83.9m) in the first quarter of last year.

The marginal decline was attributed to softer demand from foreign patients.