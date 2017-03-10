Rigel Medical supplies medical test equipment to Mercy Ships

Rigel Medical, which is part of the Seaward Group, has supplied medical test equipment to US-based Mercy Ships, a global charity that delivers healthcare services onboard a private hospital ship.

The company supplied biomedical test equipment to aid the humanitarian efforts of the charity.

Rigel also provided the multi-flow infusion analyser, electrical safety analysers, patient simulators, an ESU and ventilation analysers.

A former passenger ship operated by Mercy Ships is now converted into a hospital with five fully-equipped ORs, a PACU/recovery room, an ICU, HDU and surgical wards.

Mercy Ships senior clinical engineer Tony Royston said: “Rigel Medical’s products are really important to us because they provide us with automated testing.

“The Multi-Flow Infusion Tester is proving to be an excellent device both for checking the performance of new devices during our commissioning, and of course for regular PM and post-repair testing of some slightly older units.

“It enables the onboard Biomed department to know that the machines are safe and delivering the correct quantity of narcotic and other drugs without having to arrange return to the OEM.”

The devices were supplied by Rigel Medical to test the hospital’s syringe drivers, which deliver a flow of injected medication.

With the four-channel multi-flow infusion analyser, manual and automatic testing of up to four pumps can be done.

Mercy Ships provides vital healthcare in countries such as Benin, Madagascar and Congo.