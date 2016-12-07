Rush Health adopts InterSystems’ HealthShare platform

US-based clinically integrated health network Rush Health has adopted InterSystems’ HealthShare interoperability platform for collaborative care coordination.

With the new platform, Rush Health will be able to implement a private health information exchange (HIE), which will provide a complete view of the patients’ records to its hospital, physician and affiliate members across the care continuum from within their electronic health record (EHR).

Rush Health CEO Brent Estes said: “Implementation of our HIE is critical to Rush Health’s transition to value-based care.

“It will serve as the hub for all care coordination activities, triggered by real-time monitoring of quality, resource use and cost.”

Rush Health has found that clinicians need to access all the patient data to understand what is happening with a patient.

After evaluating several vendors, Rush Health selected HealthShare as it offers better solution as a centralised health information hub and enabled all stakeholders to use their own EHR systems for exchange of information.

HealthShare has alert and notification system capabilities for clinical events across Rush Health’s integrated network.

It is also available with an integrated enterprise master patient index (eMPI) to ensure consistent identification of patients across external and internal medical record systems.

InterSystems HealthShare vice-president Joe DeSantis said: “We are honoured that Rush Health has selected HealthShare to provide the foundational technology on which its connected care initiatives depend.”

Rush Health includes four hospitals, more than 1,100 physician members and 350 non-physician network clinicians.