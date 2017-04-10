Simons Construction to begin work on £22m Birmingham private hospital in UK

Simons Construction will commence work on a £22m private hospital in Birmingham, UK, for Circle Health later this month.

To be constructed within the old Pebble Mill site in Edgbaston, Birmingham, as part of the Edgbaston Medical Quarter, the new hospital will feature six operating theatres, 18 inpatient bedrooms and several large recovery suites, reported Construction Enquirer.

Once completed, the facility will offer rehabilitation services with an aim to fill a gap in the UK patient pathway.

The commencement of work on the hospital project received approval after the completion of a financing deal for the project between Circle and affiliates of US-based real estate investment trust, Medical Properties Trust (MPT), reported The Construction Index.

Under the terms of the deal, Circle will divest its long-term lease on the Birmingham site to an affiliate of MPT for a value of £2.7m.

As part of the project, MPT will be responsible for constructing a 6,500m2 acute care facility that will accommodate 39 beds.

With a scope to expand it to a six-theatre hospital, the new acute care facility will be operated by Circle.

Gleeds will operate as the project and cost manager for the Birmingham project.

Gleeds Health director Roger Pulham was quoted by Construction Enquirer as saying: “The leading-edge project incorporates innovative design and planning that responds to the demands of today’s healthcare sector, allowing Circle Health to facilitate the best possible provision for the years to come.”

The hospital design divides the clinical and the hospitality functions into two different segments.

All departments at the hospital can be accessed through the main central atrium.

Construction work on the Circle Birmingham hospital project is expected to be completed before the end of next year.