Simons to build new rehabilitation services hospital for Circle Health

UK-based Simons Group has received a contract to build a new hospital for Circle Health to provide large scale rehabilitation services.

Under the £21.85m contract, the company will build the hospital on the former BBC Pebble Mill site in Edgbaston’s Medical Quarter.

Circle Health CEO Paolo Pieri said: “This state-of-the-art hospital will bring to Birmingham the high-quality care and excellent hospitality for which Circle Health is well-known, and is an important part of Circle’s strategy to add scale to the group.

“The intention is also to add a significant number of beds for physical and neurological rehabilitation, along with the latest rehabilitation technology. We’re pleased to work with Simons Group to make our newest hospital a reality.”

Simons has also signed contracts with Medical Properties Trust as part of the project.

Simons chief executive Tom Robinson was quoted by media sources as saying: “It’s going to be a really exciting project for Simons. The hospital will fill a gap in the UK patient pathway and help to relieve pressure on private and NHS services.

“We have a real interest in this sector, and our expertise in health played a significant part in this successful award, not least our work with Nuffield Health and more recently Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

“The team is really looking forward to getting started on site and continuing what we expect to be a long and mutually beneficial relationship with Medical Properties Trust and Circle Health.”

Work on the proposed project is expected to begin later this month, according to media sources.

Simons will build three operating theatres (which are expandable to six), an endoscopy procedure room, and 18 in-patient bedrooms over a period of 77 weeks.