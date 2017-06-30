Skanska receives £118m contract for Stockholm hospital expansion

Construction and engineering company Skanska has been awarded the contract to renovate and expand St. George's Hospital located in central Stockholm, Sweden.

The contract, signed with its client Locum, values approximately SEK1.3bn (£118m).

Under the contract, Skanska will refurbish existing hospital buildings and construct two new buildings.

It involves about 29,000m2 of new construction and nearly 5,000m2 of renovation.

After completion, the hospital is expected to increase its capacity by 62 beds.

It will also feature a new maternity department and expand treatment facilities for various departments such as neurology, pulmonary medicine and urology and breast cancer care.

Locum deputy project director Björn Åsander said: “St. George's Hospital plays an important role in the Stockholm County Council's vision for health care.

“To meet the growing need for care and extended care hospital mission needs to be expanded and modernised.”

Skanska noted to have planned that the renovation and construction of the hospital will be certified according to the Green Building Council, the authority that certifies new and existing buildings focusing on energy, indoor environment and materials.

The preparatory work under the project has already begun and it is scheduled to be completed in the fourth quarter in 2020.

With 15,000 employees, Skanska is involved in the whole Nordic region with construction operations across Sweden, Norway and Finland.

The company also develops residential and commercial properties in selected markets.