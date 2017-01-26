SONORIA, PPAHS form alliance to promote patient health and safety

The Society for Non OR Intervention and Anesthesia (SONORIA) and the Physician-Patient Alliance for Health & Safety (PPAHS) have formed an alliance to promote safe and optimised outcomes for patients undergoing procedures outside the operating room.

SONORIA president Wendy Gross and PPAHS executive director Michael Wong JD will serve as advisors representing their respective organisations.

Gross said: "Both of our organisations believe that improving patient safety requires collaborative effort.

"Patient safety is one cornerstone of SONORIA's mission. Physicians and allied health professionals all want the best for their patients.

“Suboptimal outcomes and untoward events such as those chronicled in the PPAHS blog are powerful reminders of why we all need to be involved in promoting collaborative practice and better interdisciplinary communication."

SONORIA has been formed by an integrated group of anesthesiologists, interventional medicine practitioners, nurses, technologists, physicians' assistants, and all allied health practitioners who focus at improving safety of patients undergoing non-OR procedures and facilitate improved patient outcomes by promoting interdisciplinary perspective and discussion, collaborative practice, and inclusive, broad-based education.

PPAHS has developed and promoted opioid administration best practices, created a PCA Safety Checklist and a podcast series featuring experts in opioid safety.

SONORIA is scheduled to hold its second annual meeting in May this year in the Texas, the US to discuss latest best practices and technological advances in the context of interdisciplinary collaborative intervention outside the OR. PPAHS will participate in the conference to highlight significance of patient safety.