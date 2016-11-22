UC San Diego Health opens Jacobs Medical Center

UC San Diego Health has opened Jacobs Medical Center, a 245-bed medical and surgical specialty hospital.

Recognising the assistance of Joan and Irwin Jacobs, this 10-storey facility carries their name.

The 10-storey facility comprises of physicians, scientists, care teams with medicines and clinical trials to provide a complete healing experience for patients.

UC San Diego chancellor Pradeep K. Khosla said: “Jacobs Medical Center represents a tremendous investment in the future and will transform health care for our region.

“We express our profound gratitude to Joan and Irwin Jacobs, and to all donors, for making this hospital a reality. Their generous gifts have created a new world-class hospital for the San Diego region. Jacobs Medical Center will serve patients locally, nationally and globally.”

The $943m facility is designed by CannonDesign and built by Kitchell. The building comprises 509,500ft² area with advanced surgical technologies and facilities.

It is the only academic health system in the region where patients will receive therapies, surgeries and treatment trials.

School of Medicine dean and vice chancellor for health sciences David Brenner said: “This hospital honors the vision of UC San Diego’s founders, who saw a need to integrate groundbreaking research and discovery with outstanding patient care.

“At Jacobs Medical Center, patients can experience the unique benefits of an academic health system, where physicians, researchers and nurses work side-by-side to deliver the finest in modern medicine within a best-in-class patient care environment.”

Jacobs Medical Center consists of three specialty centres- the Rady Pavilion for Women and Infants, the Pauline and Stanley Foster Pavilion for Cancer Care and the A. Vassiliadis Family Pavilion for Advanced Surgery. The patients will also have access to the stem cell and immunotherapy trials with nearly 100 cancer subspecialists.

The facility is decorated with more than 150 individual art pieces, from hallways to patient rooms. The patients can also have food of their choice.

Image: Exterior view of the 10-story Jacobs Medical Center at UC San Diego Health. Photo: Courtesy of UC San Diego Health