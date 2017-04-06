UHS launches iMDsoft’s MetaVision SafeTrack mobile electronic observation system

University Hospital Southampton (UHS) National Health Service (NHS) Foundation Trust has successfully introduced clinical information system iMDsoft’s mobile electronic observation system, MetaVision SafeTrack.

MetaVision SafeTrack is being used in the hospital’s Trauma and Orthopaedic, Surgery and Gynaecology wards and will later be implemented across Medicine as part of the hospital-wide launch of the system.

UHS NHS project lead Lorna Adams-Jones said: “MetaVision SafeTrack is easily configurable and has been customised to support our clinical workflow.

“Our staff have embraced the system with minimal training and have been tremendous. We are excited to roll it to the remaining wards across our hospital.”

Making use of mobile devices, nurses of all grades capture observations for their patients directly onto MetaVision SafeTrack.

This solution calculates the MEWS (Modified Early Warning Score) and advises the next appropriate steps with regard to regard to escalation and observation frequency.

Clinicians can analyse the observational data from any UHS PC, laptop, iPad or iPod, as well as any personal device connected to the hospital Wi-Fi.

Development of full fluid balance charting functionality is almost close to completion and will be deployed later in the year along with sepsis and AKI assessments and alerting tools.

Automated escalation of deteriorating patients to clinicians will integrate with relevant UHS clinical systems.

Meanwhile, another project is running in parallel at UHS - the implementation of the MetaVision PDMS into the Intensive Care Units and High Dependency Units.

One significant advantage of having both the MetaVision PDMS and MetaVision SafeTrack is a single patient observation record across all clinical areas, ensuring a complete continuum of care hospital-wide.