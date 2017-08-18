University Health System selects Premier for clinical and financial analytics

University Health System, a teaching hospital and network of outpatient healthcare centers in San Antonio, Texas, has selected Premier, a healthcare improvement company, to provide supply chain, clinical and financial analytics and services that support its efforts to manage costs and deliver quality patient care.

Financial details of the deal have not been divulged.

Premier CEO and president Susan DeVore said: “We are honored to have University Health System join Premier.

“They are an industry leader in using advanced care delivery practices, new technologies and clinical research to treat the most challenging diseases.”

The health system signed a multi-year agreement to gain access to Premier’s enterprise-wide services, including supply chain and group purchasing services, as well as the PremierConnect performance improvement platform to clinically integrate and optimise care delivery practices.

This agreement also enables it to use integrated clinical, financial and outcomes data management analytics to obtain information on utilisation and variation, compare the effectiveness and then accordingly prioritise areas of improvement.

The deal also includes Premier’s clinician performance management solution to track and benchmark clinical outcomes and predict the potential financial impact of future reimbursements.

University Health System president and CEO George B. Hernández, Jr. said: “This is the latest step in our continuing efforts to improve healthcare in our community.

“We are excited to partner with Premier to help us provide the highest quality of care possible through teaching and supporting advancements in medical knowledge to improve patient care. Through Premier, we can use integrated data and shared insights to further transform our clinical practices while better managing costs.”

University Health System is a member of America’s Essential Hospitals, which represents over 300 hospitals in the US.