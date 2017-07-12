University Hospitals Birmingham, HCA Healthcare UK to build £65m hospital facility

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust and HCA Healthcare UK plan to construct a 138 bed specialist hospital facility with an investment of a £65m on the Queen Elizabeth Hospital Birmingham campus.

Planned for 2020, this hospital facility will offer NHS as well as private care.

It will treat patients over the age of 18 and will boost capacity for NHS to treat patients through 72 new beds, a new radiotherapy unit and operating theatres.

The plans for the 14,000m2 hospital includes 66 private beds, which will be owned and operated by HCA Healthcare UK.

HCA Healthcare UK will deliver quality private care across a range of specialities on the site.

The hospital will be equipped with the latest technology to offer complex surgical and medical procedures in cancer, cardiology, neurology, hepatobiliary, urology, orthopaedics and stem cell transplantation.

HCA Healthcare UK and University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust are collaborating with Prime, a specialist health property company, to develop plans for the hospital.

They will hold sessions with the local community to involve them and update them on the progress of the project.

University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust executive medical director Dr Dave Rosser said: “The new specialist hospital will provide 72 extra beds for NHS patients that the NHS is not currently able to fund. The Trust has no physical capacity in our existing hospitals to provide extra beds so this additional provision – on site – will be a huge support in managing our ever-increasing patient numbers.

“We know there are also patients who wish to have their complex procedure/condition treated in the private sector. Currently, they have to travel for this specialist provision or have their treatment in NHS facilities in the region. We therefore welcome HCA Healthcare UK’s support in providing that choice for patients here in Birmingham as well as freeing up the NHS capacity currently used to treat these patients who would chose a private facility if there was one available. As a result of this group of patients being treated privately, more patients will be able to receive their complex treatment on the NHS within the Trust.

“The development will also provide UHB with an additional revenue stream to reinvest into NHS patient care.”

HCA Healthcare UK CEO Mike Neeb said: “We are extremely proud to be working with University Hospitals Birmingham NHS Foundation Trust, with its internationally renowned reputation as a centre of medical excellence and innovation.

“This new hospital will build on this reputation offering a state-of-the-art new facility and expanding access to complex high quality private healthcare in the West Midlands.”