US HealthWorks acquires Premier COMP Medical Group in Pleasanton, California

Dignity Health subsidiary US HealthWorks has acquired Premier COMP Medical Group in Pleasanton, California.

The terms of this acquisition were not divulged.

With the addition of the Pleasanton location, US HealthWorks now has 16 centres to serve patients and employers in the Bay Area and 74 in California, by far the largest provider of occupational health services in the state.

US HealthWorks president and chief executive officer Joseph Mallas said: “The team at Premier COMP Medical Group has established a reputation and history of providing excellent medical care to the community.

“We are pleased to welcome the team to the US HealthWorks family and are excited to expand our ability to serve the East Bay area with this new center.

“Our patients, employer clients, and insurance carrier partners will now have another option for their needs from a provider they know and trust.”

Premier COMP Medical Group, which is located at 5635 West Las Positas Blvd., Suite 401, offers services such as work injury care, physical exams, drug and alcohol testing, and pre-employment screenings.

Premier COMP Medical Group president and chief executive officer Stephen R. Nord said: “US HealthWorks is the leader in the California occupational health industry and we are excited to join the team as it allows us to further expand our services and elevate the level of care to employers and injured workers in the East Bay.”

This acquisition takes the total number of US HealthWorks medical and worksite clinics to 247, in 21 states.

US HealthWorks employs more than 4,000 people which include nearly 1,200 medical providers.

It serves approximately 14,000 patients every day.