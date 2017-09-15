VEP Healthcare to manage ICU services for California Hospital Medical Center

VEP Healthcare has secured a contract from Dignity Health - California Hospital Medical Center to manage its intensive care unit (ICU).

As part of the deal, VEP will manage multi-specialty teams that deliver collaborative, coordinated intensive care in the ICU at California Hospital Medical Center.

Intensive care includes specialised medical and nursing services provided to patients facing life-threatening illness or injury.

Additionally, VEP will continue to manage the emergency department services at the hospital.

California Hospital Medical Center president Margaret Peterson said: "VEP has helped us optimise the quality and efficiency of our hospital’s emergency department services. Now, we welcome the advantages they can bring to our ICU."

The 318-bed, acute care, nonprofit hospital, California Hospital Medical Center, offers a full complement of services including a Level II trauma center, Los Angeles Center for Women’s Health, obstetrics and pediatric services, and comprehensive cardiac and surgical services.

VEP Healthcare MD, president and CEO Steven Maron said: "We value our partnership with California Hospital Medical Center and are pleased to expand our services into the intensive care unit of this landmark hospital."