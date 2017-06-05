Victoria to provide $44.8m grant for hospitals

The Victorian Government in Australia is investing A$60m ($44.8m) for improving equipment as well as the infrastructure of the hospitals in the state in a bid to provide better treatment to the people.

As part of this initiative, the government has invited health services to apply for grants from the next round of the A$35m ($26.1m) Medical Equipment Replacement Programme and the A$25m ($18.6m) Engineering Infrastructure Replacement Programme.

These programmes are expected to help hospitals to stay on par with the latest developments in medical equipment.

Victoria Minister for Health Jill Hennessy said: “Our investment will mean better hospitals, better equipment and faster care for all Victorians, closer to home.

“This is another great chance for hospitals to replace ageing life-saving medical equipment with the most up-to-date, cutting-edge technology that will improve patient outcomes.”

The Medical Equipment Replacement Programme will primarily focus on replacing the ageing pieces of life-saving medical equipment with newer technology to improve patient outcomes.

Under this programme, new CT scanners, x-ray rooms, MRI units, gamma cameras and angiography units will be in place.

As part of the Engineering Infrastructure Replacement Programme, hospitals will be able to replace heating and air conditioning systems, nurse call communication systems, and also upgrade electrical, water and fire services and lifts.

In the 2016/17 funding round, the Victorian government provided a funding of A$35m ($26.1m) that was shared by 20 health services and public health reference laboratories for replacing vital medical equipment.

A funding of A$25m ($18.6m) was also provided to 21 health services to replace the engineering infrastructure.

Additionally, the government has provided A$428.5m ($320m) for new hospital upgrades and equipment.