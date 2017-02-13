Best Doctors deploys UCHealth’s Stratus system to enhance clinical services

US-based UCHealth has partnered with global health company Best Doctors to deliver its high-powered health care data intelligence application to the care providers and patients of Best Doctors.

Named as Stratus, the health care data intelligence application enables health systems to determine where limited resources can make the maximum impact.

Stratus provides this service by focusing in from a population perspective down to a patient view just a few seconds.

Stratus also helps its users with several opportunity and action in support of value-based care as well as enhances clinical performance and patient satisfaction.

UCHealth chief population health officer Jean Haynes said: “UCHealth’s utilisation of Best Doctors’ innovative technology will contribute to better outcomes for patients and improved efficiency among our clinical operations.

“Stratus gives UCHealth the ability to analyse all points of care for patients and share that information with their providers to ensure the highest quality across the continuum of care.”

The UCHealth application incorporates a robust data visualisation, comprehensive integrated dashboard, dynamic analysis and expansive reporting that develops deep insight in a highly usable format to drive adoption and impact.

Best Doctors chief executive officer Peter McClennen said: “UCHealth and Best Doctors are both driven to innovate for improved health outcomes.

“Using the broad capabilities of Stratus, UCHealth will help to further ensure that resources are directed appropriately and that patients receive the best possible outcomes.”

UCHealth intends to use its Stratus system, which has been developed to optimise efficiency while ensuring cost-efficiency, in order to support Accountable Care Organizations (ACO) in addition to their provider clinical integration strategy.