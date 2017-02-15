Genmed, CCube Solutions introduce new funding model within NHS

UK-based health service provider Genmed and CCube Solutions have announced a new type of funding model that would help address the current lack of additional capital available within the National Health Service (NHS) to support Trusts and Health Boards meet the UK government’s paperless strategy.

The funding model would support major projects, such as the Electronic Document Management Software (EDMS), as well as scanning so that Trusts and Health Boards can meet the government’s deadline of being paperless at the point of care by 2023.

CCube Solutions managing director Vijay Magon said: “The demand for EDMS is there but not the method, given it has been a struggle for finance directors to get budget. All Trusts and Health Boards know they need to get rid of paper and transition quickly to digital delivery.

“With Genmed, we’ll be targeting those who have yet to do so by providing an efficient and risk free way to not only buy our software, but all the associated components required to close costly medical libraries.”

CCube Solutions and Genmed will offer a managed service to NHS Trusts and Health Boards in order to facilitate the funding for the transformation from paper to digital medical records.

Genmed CEO Robin Modak said: “The NHS is experiencing a capital famine at the moment. The huge upfront capital costs of software systems and back scanning make it very difficult for Trusts and Health Boards to introduce the new services they have been instructed to by the Department of Health.

“Our managed service model provides a practical, straightforward revenue based way to solve the paper problem as it spreads the costs out and means it’s treated as an operational not a capital expenditure.”

The two companies will collaborate with Trusts and Health Boards to design a solution that would feature CCube’s electronic document management software, IT hardware, support, project management, maintenance and crucially all the legacy records back scanning irrespective of whether this is outsourced to a third party or processed in-house.

The digital medical records will help reduce operational costs, improve clinical effectiveness, ensure compliance with the Care Quality Commission (CQC) guidance about records and data management, as well as support patient safety and care.