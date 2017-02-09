New York's Lewis County General Hospital deploys Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot

Lewis County General Hospital (LCGH), in New York, the US, has announced that it has deployed Xenex LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot technology for the destruction of deadly pathogens and bacteria lurking on hospital surfaces.

Named Hector by the LCGH members, the Xenex LightStrike robot uses Full Spectrum pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light that can immediately destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi as well as bacterial spores from hospitals, thereby preventing any kind of hospital-acquired infections.

The portable robot offers disinfection even against very dangerous pathogens, like norovirus, clostridium difficile (C.diff), Ebola, influenza and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

LCGH interim chief executive officer Michele Prince said: “We want to do everything within our means to provide a clean environment at our facilities to reduce the risk of hospital acquired infections.

“LCGH has long been recognised as a leader in medical technology and quality care, so it’s only fitting that we should employ the same level of technological innovation when it comes to removing the pathogens that can cause these infections.

“One hospital acquired infection is one too many, so we are excited to begin using the Xenex system to help us achieve our goal of zero infections.”

The Xenex robot technology uses pulsed xenon to develop germicidal UV light that is used for disinfection.

Pulsed xenon emits high intensity UVC light that enters through the cell walls of microorganisms, like bacteria, viruses, mold, fungus and spores, thereby fusing their DNA and leaving them unable to reproduce or mutate.

The UVC light, thus, effectively kills the microorganisms on surfaces without any contact or chemicals.

Depending on the robot model, the technology can disinfect a patient or procedure room in four or five minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times.

The portable system can be used in any location within a hospital, including emergency rooms, operating rooms, general patient care rooms, isolation rooms, contact precaution areas, bathrooms and public spaces.