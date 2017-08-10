PipelineRx acquires business unit from Health Enterprise

PipelineRx, a medication management technology company focused on clinical telepharmacy, has acquired a remote order entry business unit, including both hospital clients and telepharmacists from Health Enterprises.

Headquartered in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, Health Enterprises (HE) is an alliance of independent hospitals, offering a variety of services to both members and non-members. This acquisition boosts PipelineRx's pharmacist team and expands the company's presence in Iowa and Nebraska whilst enabling HE members to have access to PipelineRx's telepharmacy services, clinical programmes, and future innovations.

HE Pharmacy Services has been making use of PipelineRx's proprietary technology solution, PowerGridRx, which is cloud-based HIPAA-compliant telepharmacy platform, to make this a smooth transition for all parties.

PipelineRx claimed that by bringing these services internally, each facility will be able to depend on its established best practices. As part of the PipelineRx network, these facilities will now also be able to have access to additional coverage and service offerings as these are introduced alongside the cloud-based technology.

Health Enterprises pharmacy services Aaron Lott said: "For several years PipelineRx's software has been a key element of our operations, helping us improve our medication management processes and keep our patients safe.

"By transferring these hospitals and our skilled pharmacists to PipelineRx's team, we are confident our members and clients will continue to receive excellent service as well as access to PipelineRx's additional programs and innovations."

PipelineRx CEO Brian Roberts said: "Building on our existing relationship with Health Enterprises, we're excited about what this new chapter represents for both organizations – and our clients.

"I'm proud of our existing team and new team members for working together to improve pharmacy care in hospitals across the country, and look forward to continuing to support HE hospitals in the coming years and delivering new programs in partnership with HE."