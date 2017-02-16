Pistoia Alliance appoints new advisory board to boost life science R&D innovation

The Pistoia Alliance has appointed a new advisory board to assist the alliance in its strategy in order to support innovation in life sciences research and development (R&D).

The advisory board will comprise a total of 12 senior individuals from across the US and Europe, and are taken from several leadership positions in a wide range of pharmaceutical, technology and global life science businesses.

The members of the board, who would offer insight and expertise from across the healthcare industry, also include individuals from governmental and public bodies, such as the National Institute for Health and Care Excellence (NICE) and the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

The new Pistoia Alliance advisory board is slated to meet next month in London, UK for the first time.

The Pistoia Alliance president Steve Arlington said: “Our new advisory board members bring many decades of invaluable experience from across the life sciences industry.

“From payers and providers, to regulators, and R&D heads – these knowledgeable individuals are perfectly placed to help develop our future strategy.

“Their insights into the key challenges, threats and opportunities to the life sciences industry, will be crucial in helping our member companies direct their resources and keep on top of emerging trends.”

The new board ensures that the members, from single individuals to global enterprises, continue to benefit from projects, events and collaborations on major industry-related issues.

The members of the alliance as well as the board will be able to use new technologies and innovations to boost life sciences R&D community across the world.