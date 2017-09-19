Cincinnati Children’s installs Toshiba Medical's advanced CT technology

Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center in Ohio, US, has installed Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition from Toshiba Medical, a Canon Group company, in order to offer improved pediatric patient care.

With the new system, which can be used for a wide range of routine and advanced exams, patients at the hospital will have access to the latest in dynamic volume CT technology.

Toshiba's Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition can be used for body imaging, biopsies as well as neuro and dynamic airway imaging.

Cincinnati Children’s Radiology and Pediatrics assistant professor Dr Andrew Trout said: "We were looking for a premium CT system to replace our 64 slice scanner, and the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition with FIRST MBIR reconstruction offered us excellent image quality, the 16 cm of coverage needed for fast, complete exams and dose reduction technology to help keep our patients safe.

"Moreover, these features came in a smaller footprint that, coupled with Toshiba Medical’s supportive service team, meant the installation was efficient and we faced minimal downtime before beginning to use the system with patients."

The system features an optimised beam spectrum based on PUREViSION Optics, PUREViSION CT Detector and FIRST.

It also improves high contrast spatial resolution by up to 129% (2.29 times), while reducing radiation dose by up to 82.4%.

Toshiba America Medical Systems CT, PET/CT and MR Business Units senior director Dominic Smith said: "Toshiba Medical offers innovative technologies that help our customers prioritize patient safety.

"We designed the Aquilion ONE / GENESIS Edition to offer providers the benefits of advanced technology in an everyday clinical setting—including significant reductions in radiation dose, which is especially important for imaging more vulnerable patient populations like children."