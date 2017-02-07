HSS, Stamford Health collaborates to develop orthopedic care centre in US

US-based Stamford Health has formally entered into collaboration with Hospital for Special Surgery (HSS) to develop the premier centre for advanced orthopedic care serving Connecticut and New England.

Under the collaboration, HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health will offer inpatient and ambulatory care, while Stamford Health will adopt the best practices across the entire HSS orthopedic service line.

Further, surgeons from the New York City HSS will provide care through HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Hospital.

HSS president and chief executive officer Louis Shapiro said: “We are drawing upon the very best skills, talent and resources of HSS and Stamford Health in what is truly a transformational collaboration between our two organisations.

“This revolutionary alliance will bring world-class orthopedic care closer to home for thousands of Connecticut residents, so fewer will need to leave the state for such care.”

Stamford Health president and chief executive officer Brian Grissler said: “We believe this strategic and innovative relationship with HSS will elevate our institution to the forefront of musculoskeletal services and further differentiate us from others in the region.

“Through this collaboration, we will create a new Department of Orthopedic Surgery that integrates best practices and expands our capabilities.”

Late this year, HSS Orthopedics at Stamford Health will be available on the fifth floor of the new Stamford Hospital building, as well as at Tully Health Center later this month.

Since 2001, HSS has provided pre-, post- and non-surgical care in Connecticut, the US.