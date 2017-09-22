Phoenix Children’s Hospital opens new ED and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center

Dutch health technology company Royal Philips (Philips) and Phoenix Children’s Hospital have officially opened a new Emergency Department (ED) and Level 1 Pediatric Trauma Center equipped with connected solutions from Philips.

Phoenix Children’s Hospital has entered into a 15-year strategic agreement with Philips to further drive clinical excellence as well as improve patient and staff experience.

The new 42,000ft2 ED is reported to have built with an investment of $40m, in order to increase Phoenix Children’s emergency and trauma care capacity while meeting the demands of Arizona’s burgeoning pediatric population.

The new ED and Trauma Center has been designed to accommodate nearly 100,000 patients each year.

It features Philips’ advanced medical solutions such as computed tomography (CT), digital radiography, ultrasound and IntelliVue patient monitors that allow a clinician to view lab results right from a patient’s bedside.

The Phoenix Children’s Hospital is reported to be the second in the US and fourth in the world, to offer Philips IQon Spectral CT scanner, which provides critical imaging of traumatic injuries, tumours, vascular structures and infections with a single CT scan.

The advanced scanning system enables healthcare providers to quickly diagnose and plan their treatment strategy.

Philips North America CEO Brent Shafer said: “Phoenix Children’s ED and Trauma Center is one of the busiest pediatric centers nationwide, which made it very important for them to gather insights from clinical teams while researching usage and workflow.

“By utilising new, relevant, connected solutions and services from Philips in their ED and Trauma Center, Phoenix Children’s will expand its high standards of care to meet the growing pediatric needs of the community, providing a better experience for its patients and clinical teams.

“The Hospital’s teams are at the frontier of using technology to make a meaningful difference in local communities, breaking down organizational boundaries and moving closer to seamless care.”