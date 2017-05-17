Australia to fund St Helens District Hospital’s rebuilding project

The Government of Australia has announced plans to provide complete funding for rebuilding the St Helens District Hospital in Tasmania.

Fund for the proposed A$12.1m ($8.9m) rebuilding programme is expected to be provided at the next week’s budget session.

The rebuilding will be carried out in a bid to develop the current St Helens District Hospital site, which has been facing issues due to continuous flooding, and also to serve the local community in a better way.

Tasmania Health Minister Michael Ferguson said in a statement: “This year’s Budget will confirm an additional A$4m ($2.9m) has been allocated to complete the project, on top of funding in previous state Budgets.

“The new hospital will be just two minutes from the current site and features ten inpatient beds, four emergency bays, four consultation rooms, two physio rooms, as well as three separate rooms to provide education/training, community nursing/treatment and community activities.

“There will also be a range of new facilities to provide diabetes care, radiology and oral health.”

An application for the hospital redevelopment programme has already been lodged with the Break O’Day Council in Australia.

Besides, a construction tender is expected to be advertised in August, with plan to begin works on the project by November this year.

The new hospital is expected to be completed by December next year.