Columbia China to build hospital in Zhejiang, China

Columbia China, a 50-50 joint venture between Seattle’s Columbia Pacific Management and Singapore investment company Temasek, began construction of a 500-bed multi-specialty hospital in China's Zhejiang province.

Columbia Jiaxing Hospital, which is expected to open in 2019, will be constructed at a cost $150m.

Columbia China claimed that this will be its second greenfield hospital once completed.

Currently, Columbia China operates 232-bedded Shanghai Kaiyuan Orthopedic Hospital, two multi-specialty clinics, and three senior living facilities in Shanghai and Beijing.

Columbia China selected the city of Jiaxing for its new hospital because of its strategic location in the province. The city has 4.5 million people, with demand for healthcare services.

The hospital will be located within the Jiaxing Economic and Technological Development Zone.

Following completion, the hospital will have a construction floor area of 120,000m2 with 500 beds; 10 operating theatres; six Labour, Delivery, Recovery and Postpartum (LDRP) rooms; and advanced diagnostic equipment.

Columbia Pacific Management managing director Nate McLemore said: “Columbia China strives to deliver the highest level of healthcare quality and service by putting patients at the center of everything we do. We are excited to open a hospital in Jiaxing and are extremely committed to delivering world-class care across China with Columbia China hospitals and Cascade (Kaijian) senior living.”