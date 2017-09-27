PatientSafe Solutions closes $25m financing round

PatientSafe Solutions, a provider of mobile clinical workflow and communication solutions, has closed a $25m financing round.

PatientSafe intends to use the funds to scale up its operations, bolster sales and drive innovation in clinical communications and care delivery.

This funding round was led by HighBar Partners and had participation from existing investors Merck Global Health Innovation Fund, Camden Partners, Psilos Group, and TPG.

HighBar Partners co-founder and managing partner John Kim said: “The success of PatientSafe highlights the value that an enterprise-grade clinical workflow and communication platform brings to its customers by improving clinician satisfaction, care team productivity, and patient safety in the post-EMR era.

“We are excited to partner with the PatientSafe team to expand go-to-market capabilities, identify product acquisition opportunities, and continue to foster long-term relationships with leading healthcare organizations throughout the country and internationally.”

Set up in 2002, PatientSafe's PatientTouch mobile platform unifies clinical communications with critical workflows in a single application for over 80 healthcare institutions.

PatientSafe president and CEO Si Luo said: “We are excited to announce this latest round of funding led by experienced enterprise software investors who support a methodical, long-term approach to building high-impact and sustainable businesses in the healthcare setting.

“This latest funding strengthens our ability to serve large-scale enterprise customers while continuing to develop and deploy a patient-centric communications and workflow network that unifies the patient, family, and care team across the continuum of care.”