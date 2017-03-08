Turner & Townsend delivers one fit outs at Pfizer’s Erasme Hospital in Belgium

Global professional services consultancy Turner & Townsend, which was selected by pharmaceutical giant Pfizer, to deliver two fit outs at Erasme Hospital in Belgium, has delivered the first of two fit outs on behalf of Pfizer Clinical Research Unit (CRU).

The first phase of the Pfizer Centre Administratif Hospitalier (CAH) project involved upgrading 578m² office, which can accommodate 60 people and a subject screening area.

Equipped with bespoke medical equipment and analytical instruments, the area includes six examination beds, two interview rooms and a laboratory.

Turner & Townsend director in the Netherlands Luke Bartolo said: “We are excited to be supporting Pfizer on this challenging project, as a continuation from the work we completed recently in Zaventum.

“Our extensive experience within the pharmaceutical sector in combination with our global reach is recognised by Pfizer and we’re looking forward to building the relationship further."

At present, Turner & Townsend is working on a second fit out at Erasme Hospital, which undertakes studies on healthy volunteers on two floors of the existing hospital.

In order to increase capacity, Pfizer divided its original office and volunteers screening area into two separate units.

One office and screening area will be outside the hospital for ambulatory visits, while another one within the hospital for in-house studies.

The company is also supporting a second phase of refurbishment, which involves the fit out of about 1,300m², including change and shower room facilities, six patient bedrooms with ensuites, and a grade 2 laboratory.

The project is slated for completion in June this year.