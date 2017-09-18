Paynter Dixon wins early works tender for Gladstone ED in Queensland

Australia-based Paynter Dixon has secured the tender to carry out early works on the new A$42m ($33.6m) Gladstone Hospital Emergency Department (ED) in Queensland.

As part of the A$1.6m ($1.2m) tender, construction works will begin on 22 September on the new car park at the hospital.

Gladstone member Glenn Butcher said: “The car park is the starting point for the major infrastructure project at Gladstone Hospital.

“The construction of the new ED will take up 106 of the current parking spaces so this new car park will replace those spaces, ensuring enough parking to allow easy access to the emergency department.

"This project will deliver a boost to not only health services in our community, but also jobs."

More than 150 jobs are expected to be created during the construction period of the new emergency department, which is expected to deliver significant improvements in emergency treatment.

The upgraded department will be noticed by almost 30,000 emergency presentations every year at the Hospital.

Australia Health and Ambulance Services Minister Cameron Dick said: "This project means capacity will be increased, meaning more room for treating patients in need of acute care.

“The redevelopment is officially underway and we’ll be able to continue to delivering high quality services but in better, more advanced facilities.

“When completed, the new emergency department will place Gladstone Hospital as a centre of excellence for emergency care, delivering great care and great experience for our patients."

The redevelopment was part of the government’s A$180m ($144m) Enhancing Regional Hospitals programme.

Central Queensland Hospital and Health Service chief executive Steve Williamson said: "This project will also benefit the dedicated staff at Gladstone Hospital, with a fresh and modern setting providing top-class healthcare to people who need it most."