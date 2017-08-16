We are living in a time of huge technological change. This fourth industrial revolution is characterised by a fusion of technologies that is blurring the lines between the physical, digital, and biological spheres. It is also disrupting nearly every industry, with healthcare as no exception.

The application of current technological innovations within this sector has the potential to transform the way care is delivered, change how healthcare facilities operate, and dramatically improve patient experience.

