ApolloMed acquires Bay Area Hospitalist Associates

17 November 2016 17 November 2016

Apollo Medical (ApolloMed), a US-based integrated population health management company, has acquired hospitalist, intensivist and post-acute care services provider, Bay Area Hospitalist Associates (BAHA).

The acquisition will expand ApolloMed's customer base and deepen its geographic footprint in Northern California.

Based in San Francisco, BAHA currently provides its services at three acute care hospitals, one long-term acute care hospital and several skilled nursing facilities.

BAHA founder and CEO Scott Enderby said: "We are excited to join ApolloMed and believe we will be better positioned to fulfil our core mission of delivering world-class care for our patients. Additionally, our employees will benefit from becoming part of a larger, more diversified company.

"ApolloMed shares our vision of transforming the hospital medicine industry and was a natural complement for us."

As per the agreed terms, an affiliate of ApolloMed acquired 100% of the equity in BAHA.

In March last year, ApolloMed and BAHA signed a management services agreement, which required Apollo Medical Management to provide management services to BAHA.

Under the latest agreement, BAHA's operations and employees will become a part of ApolloMed.

Apollo Medical Holdings CEO Warren Hosseinion said: "BAHA has a superb reputation in the San Francisco Bay Area and we are very excited to welcome Scott and his team to the ApolloMed family.

"Together, we believe we can bring the full force of our combined resources to expand further in Northern California."

BAHA currently employs 30 hospitalist physicians, six intensivists and four nurse practitioners, in addition to an office staff of five personnel.