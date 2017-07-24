BHB selects Spok Care Connect platform to improve patient care

Bermuda Hospitals Board (BHB) has selected Spok Care Connect enterprise healthcare communications platform in a bid to improve patient care and strengthen clinical communications among mobile caregivers.

BHB consists of King Edward VII Memorial Hospital, Mid-Atlantic Wellness Institute, and the Lamb Foggo Urgent Care Centre.

The Spok Care Connect platform, which supports BHB’s IT strategy to standardise communications, includes solutions for operator console, on-call scheduling, web directory, secure mobile messaging, emergency notification, call recording, and paging.

It will also automate BHB’s functions and its clinical strategy to strengthen care coordination.

BHB Information Technology vice-president Lloyd Holder said: “We are a community hospital, yet we provide many other services given Bermuda’s high volume of tourist visitors and our geographic isolation.

“The impact of the care we provide in this environment cannot be overstated, and we are very excited to work with the Spok team.”

Clinical companies are currently using Spok Care Connect to receive notifications of critical situations on their mobile devices, such as an influx of patients coming into the emergency department.

Spok president Hemant Goel said: “While smart clinical communications and quick emergency response are critical in any healthcare organisation, that need is even more pronounced for an isolated hospital like BHB, as the closest Level I trauma centers on the eastern coast of the US are more than 650 miles away.”

Hospitals use the platform to improve workflows for clinicians, support administrative compliance, and provide a better experience for patients.