Community Health Systems completes sale of five Pennsylvania hospitals

Community Health Systems has completed the sale of five Pennsylvania hospitals and related assets to subsidiaries of Reading Health System.

The deal includes 169-bed Brandywine Hospital in Coatesville, 148-bed Chestnut Hill Hospital in Philadelphia, 63-bed Jennersville Hospital in West Grove, 151-bed Phoenixville Hospital in Phoenixville and 232-bed Pottstown Memorial Medical Center in Pottstown.

The transaction is effective from 1 October.

Financial details of the deal have not been disclosed.

The hospitals in this deal are part of the 30 planned hospital divestments listed in the company’s second quarter 2017 earnings call.

Community Health Systems is a publicly traded hospital companies in the US.

Through its units, the firm owns, leases or operates 130 affiliated hospitals in 20 states with a total of around 21,000 licensed beds.

The company’s headquarters is located in Franklin, Tennessee.