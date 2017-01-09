JD McCarty Center selects Evident’s EHR solution

US-based specialised pediatric rehabilitative hospital JD McCarty Center has selected the electronic health record (EHR) solution from Evident, a wholly-owned subsidiary of CPSI.

Located on an 80-acre campus in Norman, the JD McCarty Center for Children with Developmental Disabilities is operated with funding from the State of Oklahoma.

JD McCarty Center Vicki Kuestersteffen director and CEO said: “This partnership allows us to employ a fully integrated set of technology solutions across our hospital care setting.

“The technology will be crucial for us as we seek to constantly improve the quality and outcomes of the care we provide every day to Oklahoma’s children with special needs, plus sharpen our financial management and operations."

Six hospital units on the campus will implement the new EHR system.

CPSI president and CEO Boyd Douglas said: “We are honoured to be working in partnership with the JD McCarty Center, which is a national leader in delivering medical and therapeutic care utilising a wide range of interventions to children.

“This combination of technology solutions from our family of HCIT companies demonstrates our expanding capability to deliver a tailored and comprehensive set of solutions for J.D. McCarty Center’s important work, as well as for other healthcare organisations.”

The hospital will also employ services from TruBridge, a member of the CPSI family of healthcare information companies.

These services will include secure cloud management of the hospital’s data and the management of insurance remittance, eligibility as well as other tracking functions associated with revenue cycle management.