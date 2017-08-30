King Hamad University Hospital purchases ARxIUM’s RIVA system

King Hamad University Hospital (KHUH) in Bahrain has purchased pharmacy automation developer ARxIUM’s RIVA system for its hospital pharmacy.

RIVA is a fully automated IV compounding system and prepares syringes and IV bags in an aseptic ISO Class 5 environment.

ARxIUM president and CEO Dr Niels Erik Hansen said: “Our new partnership with King Hamad University Hospital is an exciting opportunity to showcase RIVA’s unmatched IV compounding capabilities in a facility that is a recognised leader in Bahrain.

“The system’s safeguards will serve as a substantial differentiator from competing hospitals in the region. In addition, RIVA will generate considerable cost-savings for the hospital by eliminating the need for medication outsourcing and decreasing pharmacy waste.”

RIVA has comprehensive recordkeeping and reporting capabilities and can integrate into existing digital networks.

The system also allows the hospital pharmacy to insource the production of IV medications and process batch doses and lowers the cost-per-dose of medications.

KHUH Oncology Center director Dr Elias Fadel said: “The system’s advanced technologies will protect our staff from exposure to hazardous chemotherapy drugs.

“Additionally, it will allow for more doses to be prepared simultaneously while pharmacists and technicians are performing other activities, which could improve patient care.”

KHUH has more than 300 beds in the 1.3 million square foot facility and offers medical, surgical and diagnostic services.