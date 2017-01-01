ABB provides a comprehensive range of smart building solutions and components to help hospitals of all sizes save energy and generate reliable power for life-saving equipment and boosting patients' wellbeing.

Complete power packages for medical care centres

ABB has modernised the complete power network of many major hospitals worldwide, covering control systems and main distribution networks.

Smart solutions from ABB offer the necessary flexibility to control power consumption, enabling an uninterrupted flow of energy at all times.

Complete packages consist of a central unit connected to transformers, with low and medium voltage switchgears, and load management systems. Systems for energy storage provide large hospital sites with a dependable auxiliary power supply to prevent outages compromising safety of patients or staff.

Other options available include systems for surveillance on premises and wards. In addition, door entry systems can be fitted to limit access to sensitive areas.

Emergency power systems for hospitals

The intelligent control system is able to communicate with other systems in the network to assess the flow of power and identify any areas that need attention, linking up with the emergency power generators and diesel engines to deploy them whenever required.

ABB's systems ensure that critical areas such as operating theatres and intensive care have a reliable power supply, with any faults quickly identified and necessary action taken to rectify without interrupting patient care even in the event of a local power cut.

Climate control solutions for medical environments

Temperature plays a key role in hospitals, with critical areas such as operations theatres needing to be kept cool all-year round. Meanwhile, other areas require heating during the winter and cooling during the summer for the comfort of patients and staff, as well as visitors. In addition, getting enough fresh air is important for the well-being of almost everyone inside a hospital.

To meet these varying temperature requirements, ABB provides a full range of solutions for controlling the indoor climates. These not only include air-conditioning, heating and ventilation, but also the systems to control the settings for specific areas.

All solutions are easy-to-use, set-up, and energy efficient.

Optimisation of hospital buildings

ABB's Building Space® offers design services for organisations seeking to build new hospitals. All electronics and power systems are incorporated within the hospital design to ensure that building performance is optimised and nothing is wasted.

ABB provides rapid responses service to optimise the energy systems of hospitals, whether it is installing new systems or improving what is already there. Solutions can be customised to meet specific environments and the company can quickly send out engineers for any repairs or maintenance.

Hospitals the company has helped optimise in Switzerland include Triemli Spital in Zurich, the University Hospital Basel, and Aarau Cantonal Hospital.