EllisDon completes Providence Care Hospital project in Canada

8 December 2016 8 December 2016

Construction services company EllisDon has announced the completion of the Providence Care Hospital project in Kingston, Canada.

Replacing the exiting St Mary’s of the Lake Hospital and Mental Health Services buildings, the new hospital is set to open with full operations and services to clients and patients in April next year.

The 622,000ft² Providence Care Hospital includes 270 private inpatient rooms, new therapy and clinic spaces for inpatients and outpatients.

It integrates long-term mental health care with physical rehabilitation and complex care programmes in the same facility.

In December 2013, Integrated Team Solutions, a consortium led by Fengate Capital Management and EllisDon had won the contract from Infrastructure Ontario (IO) and Providence Care to design, build, finance, and maintain the hospital facilities.

EllisDon Sr project manager Jeff McKay said: “Through extensive collaboration among all the teams involved we are set to deliver one of North America’s first fully integrated hospitals.

“We are excited to have reached substantial completion on this project, bringing us one step closer to providing Kingston residents with the top-quality healthcare they need.”

Designed and built to achieve Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver certification, Providence Care incorporates environmentally-sustainable construction practices and energy-efficient design.

It also incorporates new technology throughout the building to improve workplace efficiency.

Infrastructure Ontario project delivery divisional president Ehren Cory said: “Infrastructure Ontario is extremely proud of the work we have achieved, and we congratulate our partners at Integrated Team Solutions, Providence Care and the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care on delivering this Alternative Financing and Procurement project safely, effectively, on time and on budget.”

Image: The 622,000ft² Providence Care Hospital includes 270 private inpatient rooms, new therapy and clinic spaces for inpatients and outpatients. Photo: © EllisDon Corporation.