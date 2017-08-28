Reid Health deploys germ-zapping robot to reduce risk of infection

US-based hospital Reid Health has deployed a new LightStrike ‘germ-zapping robot’ to disinfect surgery and patient rooms.

Reid Health’s deployment of the Xenex robot, named ‘Rosie’ is part of its multifaceted arsenal to reduce risk of infection.

The portable disinfection robot uses full spectrum pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to destroy bacteria, viruses, fungi and bacterial spores.

It works well against the most dangerous pathogens, including Clostridium difficile (C.diff), norovirus, influenza, Ebola and methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus (MRSA).

Kim Schneider of Reid Health Infection Control said: “Xenex’s LightStrike Germ-Zapping Robot uses pulsed xenon ultraviolet (UV) light to disinfect rooms without leaving chemical residue or toxic fumes.

“Hospitals and health systems using the technology have reported significant decreases in infection rates.”

Reid Health environmental services manager Julie Garrett said that Rosie can disinfect a typical patient or procedure room in five minute cycles without warm-up or cool-down times.

Reid Health vice-president and chief quality officer Jennifer Ehlers said: “We are always evaluating the latest technologies available to help make our facilities as safe as possible.

“We are focused on and committed to patient safety, and we see this technology as another innovative way to help protect our patients.”

So far, more than 24 team members of the hospital have received training to work with Rosie.