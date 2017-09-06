MedAptus introduces intelligent patient assignment software for nurses

Boston-based healthcare technology company MedAptus has introduced ASSIGN for Nurses, a new software programme that matches the right patients with the right nurse by applying a protocol engine intended to tackle the complexities of patient assignments.

The programme, which has been for more than a year in development, replaces the cumbersome manual assignment process that most charge nurses or assistants use. The manual process is slow, inefficient and often unfair due to of imbalanced workloads.

MedAptus president and chief executive officer Eugene C. Schneider said: "This is a sea change when it comes to patient assignments.

“Not only can ASSIGN for Nurses handle the complexity of balancing multiple protocols, but it does so quickly and easily.”

It is easy to use ASSIGN for Nurses. ASSIGN taps automatically into a patient census from the EHR, along with data from the hospital’s nurse scheduling software. Later, it applies protocols such as patient acuity, geography, continuity of care and others simultaneously to match patients with nurses. When the assignment process is finished, the final list gets automatically generated and distributed, either through electronically or in print. The complete process takes only minutes.

According to studies, heavy nurse workloads can leave a huge impact on patient safety and satisfaction, length of stays and readmissions. Imbalanced workloads can also lead to feelings of unfairness, frustration and even burnout.